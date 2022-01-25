In the southern part of the United States, we aren’t used to cold weather and are frequently caught unaware and need to use equipment we’ve rarely, or never, used before.
Heaters and fireplaces are infrequently used and annual maintenance may be overlooked, making problems more likely. After the deadly shutdown last year caused by the lack of appropriate maintenance by our electric companies, people are even more concerned. Southerners, usually more concerned about sweat, now know that you can die from hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning.
Injuries are the leading cause of death in school-aged children. School-aged children, even 6-year-olds, are becoming more independent and are able to do more things that are dangerous. However, they’re still not good at making decisions about what can cause them harm. So parents have to continually teach what things to avoid and what to do in case of a mishap. A classic example is that matches and lighters are extremely dangerous in the hands of children.
For fire safety there should be an escape plan. An essential part of an escape plan is a working fire alarm. They should be installed on every level, near furnaces or heaters and near bedrooms. They should have the batteries changed every six months, possibly when the time changes, and checked frequently.
Fire alarms are loud, but it’s helpful for all to recognize the sound and know what to do. Practice what you and your child would do if you had a fire. Teach children to stay low to avoid smoke, touch the door for heat before opening and follow the escape plan. Don’t smoke in your home, as most fires are caused by a lit cigarette.
Another danger when the power is out in disasters such as winter storms or hurricanes is the use of gasoline and diesel powered generators. Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no color, taste or smell. Appliances, fireplaces, heaters and automobiles make it when they burn natural gas, wood, oil, kerosene or propane. Carbon monoxide harms the body’s ability to transport oxygen and is especially dangerous for children, as they breathe more carbon monoxide per pound of body weight than adults.
It’s recommended that a carbon monoxide detector be placed on each floor. Battery-operated detectors should be changed every six months. Plug-in detectors may not work if the power is out. If the carbon monoxide detector sounds, please leave immediately, call 911 and go to a neighbor’s home.
If you need to stay in the car, don’t run the car in the garage, even with the garage door open, as carbon monoxide builds up rapidly. For houses with an attached garage, running the car in the garage even with the door to the house closed can be lethal. This is also true for generators or barbecue grills.
Annual maintenance of appliances or maintenance suggested by the manufacturers is an important part of the family safety plan.
