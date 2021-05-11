CRYSTAL BEACH
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
DICKINSON
Pacific Seafood, 137 21st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Corner, 2255 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Smoothie Depot, 117 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luna's Mexican Restaurant, 704 Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jersey Mike's Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Moe's Corner Store, 1902 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9
Primetime Entertainment, 8902 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
KEMAH
The Twisted Parrot, 625 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SAN LEON
Pier 6 Seafood, 113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
TEXAS CITY
Mainland Food Mart, 5202 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Mainland Express, 8500 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
E-N-D-S, 6106 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Auntie Anne's at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 340 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 222 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.