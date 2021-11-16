DICKINSON
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Rolling Republic, mobile unit, 603 Ave. I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646. W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Vintage Crown — Micheladas & Tacos, 628 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Beacon Lakes Golf Club, 801 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s, 900 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mod Pizza, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, meat market, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, retail bakery, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Randalls, retail hot deli, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Randalls, Starbucks, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Randalls, grocery department, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Tortilleria La Dendicion De Dios, 916 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Moody Early Childhood Center & Pre K-3, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Trinity Episcopal Beginning School, 713 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Nix’s Mobile Q, mobile unit, 2411 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
B Jiggers, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Seaside Resort, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Panaderia Navarro, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
HITCHCOCK
Louis Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
KEMAH
Vinyl Draught Social Club, 707 Bradford Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Dollar General, 2020 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walmart, bakery/deli departments, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
