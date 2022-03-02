Everyone caught the mumps before the introduction of the mumps vaccine in 1967. And not much was heard about the mumps until about 2006 when outbreaks in schools and colleges started making the news.
Now days, most states report mumps cases each year. Mumps probably circulates in the United States as very few of the cases are linked to international travel. This leads to the question as to whether we should be worried about mumps making a comeback.
Mumps is a highly contagious virus spread by coughing and sneezing. It also can be caught through saliva such as when people share drinks or kiss. Symptoms usually consist of low-grade fever, headache, sore throat and muscle pain. Mumps is best known for causing swelling of the salivary glands in the cheeks and under the jaw, resulting in the characteristic chipmunk appearance.
Prior to widespread vaccination, most infections occurred in the 5- to 10-year-old age group, and less commonly in unvaccinated, older individuals who tend to have more severe illness. Frequently, post-pubertal males and females with mumps suffer painful swelling of their testicles and ovaries, respectively. Much rarer complications include pancreatitis, permanent hearing loss and inflammation of the brain. Infection during the first trimester of pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage. People who have had mumps are usually protected for life.
Surprisingly, mumps outbreaks are occurring even though the population of the United States is highly vaccinated. Most everyone receives two doses of the vaccine during childhood. The fact that two-thirds of reported cases are in adults has led to speculation that vaccine immunity fades over time. Others argue that it may just be a reporting bias that makes it appear mumps is more common in adults.
A recent study found that many physicians, if presented with a vaccinated child with mumps-like symptoms, wouldn’t consider mumps a possibility or perform a test for mumps. Most physicians are unaware that two doses of the vaccine are only about 85 percent effective at preventing the mumps.
Another possibility for the breakthrough cases is a vaccine and circulating strain mismatch. The renowned vaccine inventor Maurice Hilleman developed our current mumps vaccine from a sample collected from his mumps-stricken daughter, Jeryl Lynn. He named the vaccine virus strain after his daughter, but many other countries utilize other mumps strains. Probably due to the success of our vaccination program, the strains related to Jeryl Lynn no longer circulate in the United States. This has led some researchers to advocate for using mumps vaccines containing strains from other countries or for developing a new vaccine that contains multiple strains in one dose.
We don’t need to get worried yet. The mumps cases in vaccinated individuals are mild. Therefore, most cases go unrecognized because few individuals have the classic chipmunk face or suffer complications like testicular swelling or brain inflammation that trigger diagnostic investigations. In other words, our current vaccine is doing its job preventing serious illness and we can put our efforts into vaccines for more pressing diseases.
