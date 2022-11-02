Q: I am finishing my final radiation treatment for breast cancer and looking forward to ringing the bell! I just received my flu vaccine with blessings from my oncologist and radiation specialists. What vaccinations should be next?
A: This is an important question for adults before, during and after cancer treatment. First, people should talk to their physician who should indicate whether chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiation therapy will weaken their immune system. The physician can tell them the degree of impairment and how long it will last.
Generally, most vaccinations are not given during chemotherapy and radiation treatments, so it is best to receive them at least two weeks before therapy starts or in the case of live vaccines four weeks. After therapy begins, and the immune system is impaired, it is important to not receive any live vaccines. Receiving live vaccines can result in a severe illness. There are a few vaccines in this category that adults could receive but usually were already fully vaccinated in childhood. These include measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and nasal flu vaccines. Avoid some travel-related vaccines that are live, including yellow fever and oral typhoid vaccines.
Other vaccines are safe during therapy, but they just do not work well if given when the immune system is impaired. Two vaccines given during therapy are injected flu and COVID-19 vaccines because even a little protection is better than none. Because of the annual shift in flu strains, this vaccine should be administered yearly. Flu vaccination is best before the end of October, but better late than never. Currently, flu activity is high in our area, so it is good that you are already vaccinated.
Thanks to growing population immunity against COVID-19 through vaccination or previous infection, hospitalizations are at an all-time low. COVID-19 continues to circulate and hospitalize three groups: unvaccinated, people older than 75 and those immunocompromised due to cancer treatment or other medical conditions. Those being vaccinated for the first time with impaired immune systems should receive three doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or two doses of Novavax in their initial series. A booster dose of the bivalent Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should be received at least two months after finishing the initial series of any vaccine used. Novavax booster may also be used if someone is unable to receive Pfizer or Moderna and it is given six months after initial series.
Routine vaccinations can be given three months following completion of cancer therapy because the immune system should have returned to baseline. The exception is that those who received rituximab should wait six months. This medication kills cells that make antibodies, and it takes longer for the immune system to bounce back.
Those with impaired immune systems should receive Evusheld every six months during and after cancer therapy. Evusheld contains antibodies that protect against COVID-19. It is given at least two weeks after the last COVID-19 vaccination. Those who already received Evusheld can receive a COVID-19 vaccine any time.
Congratulations on finishing your cancer treatment.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
