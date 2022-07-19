Sleep is essential to perform simple to complex tasks and even to carry out our routine activities of daily living.
There is a higher prevalence of sleep deficiency and sleep disorders in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The National Academy of Medicine estimates 50 million to 70 million Americans suffer from a chronic disorder of sleep and wakefulness, labeling it as an “unmet public health problem.” Sleep deprivation is well known to be associated with errors, injuries, inefficiencies, poor performances at work and even motor vehicle accidents.
It is also linked with higher risk of morbidity and mortality due to heart attacks and strokes. It is also implicated in the development of diabetes mellitus, obesity, depression and cognitive impairment.
More than 80 percent of sleep disorders remain undiagnosed and untreated.
However, how much sleep is optimal is still controversial. It’s interesting to note that both sleeping for fewer and or longer hours are associated with adverse effects on our health. The pathophysiological mechanisms behind these adverse events due to sleep deprivation is currently unknown.
Recent research by Gupta K., Nagalli S., Kalra R., et. al., provided some insight into this using national data that is designed to assess the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States. The study included analysis of 16,500 participants.
It was published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine and found that people who slept fewer than six hours and or longer than seven hours had higher levels of inflammation and a higher risk of deaths from heart attacks and strokes.
A sleep duration of six to seven hours was reported to be optimal in this study. This is in contrast to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society that in 2015 recommended at least seven to eight hours of sleep in adults to promote optimal health. Apart from an appropriate amount of sleep, a good quality sleep is necessary.
A lot of factors can cause such sleep deprivation. Medical conditions such as obstructive sleep apneas, restless leg syndrome, depression, heart failure, chronic pain, thyroid disorders and prostate problems in men, among others, and certain medications can affect your sleep.
Following sleep hygiene is probably the first step in working toward a good sleep. Late night energy drinks, caffeine, alcohol and screen time should be avoided. Exercise would help.
Keeping the sleeping environment clean, quiet and dark would promote falling into sleep quickly.
If the problem persists, talk to your doctor who can rule out medical conditions. Sleep study, depression screening and additional blood tests such as thyroid function tests may be necessary to diagnose medical conditions that cause sleep deprivation.
Dr. Prashant Rai is an assistant professor and associate director of Neurology Residency in the Department of Neurology at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
