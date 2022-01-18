DICKINSON
League City Food Mart No. 101, 151 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Best Handi Stop No. 38, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Shell, 4200 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson ISD Gator Academy, 3606 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 35.
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Goddard School, 1650 Friendswood Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
7-Eleven, 1651 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
GALVESTON
Yannis Gyros and Kabobs, 8027 Harborside Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
HITCHCOCK
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Spicy Panda, 1127 Marina Bay Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
LA MARQUE
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 2605 Main St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walgreens, 1801 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Circle K, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
The Donut Shoppe, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walker 1114, 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jason’s Deli, 2755 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kiddie Academy Expansion No. 2, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Craved Creations, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Coyote Food Store, 3026 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walgreens, 1088 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Timewise Food Store, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 3140 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
El Valle Mexican Café, 11942 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6101 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Fuel Depot No. 37, 11705 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
First Step Day Care, 4300 FM 646 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
TEXAS CITY
Grandpa’s Rosario’s Pizza & Pasta, 3202 13th Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
KLM Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765, Suite B104 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Ashton Parke Care Center, 210 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.