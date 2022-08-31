The report of paralytic polio in Rockland County, New York, came on the heels of news about the poliovirus in London sewage. The unvaccinated man, a member of the Orthodox Jewish community, was stricken with an oral polio vaccine-derived virus. This case has led some to question whether they should receive a booster dose of the polio vaccine.

Those infected haves the germ in their throat and intestines. Polio spreads easily from person to person; the virus sheds in the stool, and others can ingest microscopic amounts. Most infections are asymptomatic, but a quarter of people can suffer a brief flu-like illness. Upwards of 1 in 200 cases may result in neurologic damage or paralysis. Because most infections go unnoticed, public health officials worry that this case is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

