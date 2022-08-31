The report of paralytic polio in Rockland County, New York, came on the heels of news about the poliovirus in London sewage. The unvaccinated man, a member of the Orthodox Jewish community, was stricken with an oral polio vaccine-derived virus. This case has led some to question whether they should receive a booster dose of the polio vaccine.
Those infected haves the germ in their throat and intestines. Polio spreads easily from person to person; the virus sheds in the stool, and others can ingest microscopic amounts. Most infections are asymptomatic, but a quarter of people can suffer a brief flu-like illness. Upwards of 1 in 200 cases may result in neurologic damage or paralysis. Because most infections go unnoticed, public health officials worry that this case is “just the tip of the iceberg.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get four doses of polio vaccine while unvaccinated adults should receive three doses. Most adults have been vaccinated since school attendance has required vaccination since the 1960s. The oral vaccine, given in a sweet liquid or on a sugar cube, is no longer used in the United States. This vaccine contains a live, weakened form of the germ that is excreted in the stool. The United States has used the injected vaccine, an inactivated or killed vaccine, for more than 20 years. This vaccine cannot cause infection. Protection from polio lasts decades, but it is unknown if it is lifelong. The length of protection previously was not considered an issue, as polio had been eliminated in the United States by 1979 through vaccine-induced herd immunity.
WHAT HAPPENED IN ROCKLAND COUNTY?
The area contains a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish population that frequently refuses vaccines. Overall vaccination rates are below those needed to maintain strong herd immunity. The county made national headlines with a large measles outbreak in 2018-2019. Low vaccination rates in some countries using the oral polio vaccine have allowed the polio vaccine virus to circulate and revert to its dangerous form. Such a virus made it to Rockland County.
Public health efforts in Rockland County are directed at vaccinating the unvaccinated. These efforts should block the circulation of the virus and prevent new cases.
So, back to boosters. The CDC recommends a once-in-a-lifetime booster for adults who may be at higher risk of contracting the virus. These include working with polio samples, contact with people who may be infected, or traveling to regions with polio, such as Afghanistan and Pakistan. Some infectious disease experts also recommend a booster for those traveling to areas with circulating vaccine-derived viruses. There are more than 25 such countries listed on the World Health Organization website.
What about travelers to New York or London? Those locations are not on the WHO list. Vaccine-derived viruses likely will be short-lived and limited circulation with sound public health efforts. On the other hand, there are few if any drawbacks to getting a polio booster. For those who worry about such things, a booster may be worth a little jab in the arm.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
