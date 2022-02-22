The eye is an incredible thing of wonder. Being able to see is an unbelievably complex process. It’s so complex that it takes up to one-third of the brain.
The eyeball acts somewhat like a camera with the colored part, the iris, adjusting the opening to let the light in or to keep it out as needed. Interestingly, the iris, composed of ridges, wedges and spokes, is so unique to each person that it’s used for identification at security checkpoints.
Light is made up of photons, the smallest packet of energy and the basic unit of light. Photons travel in waves. The cornea and the lens focus the photons on the retina. The retina contains two types of light-sensitive cells called rods and cones. These photoreceptors convert the photons into electrical signals that are passed on to the brain.
Rods provide vision in low light and cones provide vision in bright light, including color vision. Humans have three kinds of color receptors (blue, green and red) while birds, fish and reptiles have four. The human eye can distinguish between 2 million to 7.5 million colors.
The three types of cones each contain a specific pigment called an opsin that’s sensitive to a particular wavelength of light. One is sensitive to a long wavelength, another to a middle wavelength and a third to a short wavelength. Each different type of cone has a specific gene that provides the instructions to the cone. The brain combines input from all three types of cones to produce normal color vision.
Red-green color blindness is the most common form of color vision deficiency. This condition affects males much more often than females. The inherited gene for this defect is located on the X-chromosome and is recessive. Males only have one X chromosome, so if their X chromosome has the defective gene they are red-green color blind.
Among populations with northern European ancestry, this color blindness occurs in about 1 in 12 males and 1 in 200 females. All other populations have a lower incidence.
Blue-yellow color vision defects affect males and females equally and occur in less than 1 in 10,000 while a rare form of blue cone defects occur in 1 in 100,000. Fortunately, the blue cone defects are rare as these individuals have very poor visual acuity and severely reduced color vision.
The other causes of problems with color vision are not inherited and can be caused by diseases of the retina or the nerve that carries information to the area of the brain that processes visual information. Acquired color vision can also be side effects of certain drugs, such as the now famous chloroquine which is used to treat malaria or exposure to certain chemicals such as organic solvents.
Color blindness doesn’t cause serious disabilities, but traffic signals can be difficult. A way of diagnosing color blindness is looking at multiple colored dots to see if the red/green dots delineate a pattern of number or letter.
