Even as COVID continues to spread, Halloween festivities aren’t as scary as last year. Below is some old and some new information from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
This year, try to stick with outdoor trick-or-treating in small groups, maintaining safe distances and avoiding large groups clustering around anywhere where goodies are being handed out. For those giving out treats, consider sitting outside and lining up individually prepackaged goodies on a table for children to take. Also have children wash their hands before eating any treats.
For anyone attending an indoor trick-or-treat event, universal masking continues to be important. Unfortunately, costume masks aren’t a substitute for surgical style masks and wearing a surgical mask under a costume mask makes breathing difficult and makes it hard to see.
Before sending your little ones out in search of candy, consider the following:
• Don’t buy a costume unless it’s labeled “flame-retardant.”
• Make sure that wigs and “beards” don’t cover your child’s eyes, nose or mouth.
• Suggest a light-colored costume for your child, or add glow-in-the dark tape on the front and back of a dark costume or the treat bags.
• Avoid over-sized or high-heeled shoes that can cause your child to trip and fall.
• Make sure accessories, such as swords or wands are flexible.
• Put a name tag with your phone number on or inside your child’s costume.
• Better yet accompany them, but make sure they know your cellphone number and how to call 911 in case they get lost.
• If your older child is trick-or-treating, make sure they know to stay with a small group of friends, never go to houses that don’t have the porch lights on, never go inside anyone’s house and to cross the street at crosswalks never assuming that vehicles will stop.
• Children should carry flashlights with fresh batteries.
• Limit trick-or-treating to your neighborhood or to homes of people that you or your children know.
When your child returns from trick-or-treating, check all treats to make sure that they’re sealed and that there are no signs of tampering. Throw away any candy that isn’t in a sealed package.
• Don’t allow young children to have hard candy, gum or other items they may choke on.
• Halloween can be tricky for children with allergies. Parents must closely examine all candy to avoid dangerous reactions.
Staying at home can be fun with decorating pumpkins with markers, making pizzas to look like jack-o-lanterns, having digital costume contests and posing in costumes for family and friends.
Make sure that your home is safe by removing anything that might obstruct your walkway, provide a well-lit outside entrance to your home and put pets away. Consider purchasing Halloween items other than candy, such as erasers, stickers, crayons, pencils, or sugar-free gum or dried fruits. If you carve a pumpkin, try using a glow stick instead of a candle. If you use a candle, opt a votive.
