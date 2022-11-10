I try to stay in touch with the news, to be aware of what is happening in the world and our nation. News programs are always looking for something that is newsworthy. Lately, by default I guess, that is politics. I prefer written news articles, some in print, most online. Television newscasts move too slowly, too many commercials and they tend to skim the surface. Written news is usually more in depth, can be scanned much more quickly and is updated constantly online.

But I have wondered whether I should continue. Perhaps I should quit reading the news altogether, or at least take a break. It is almost always depressing. Everyone seems angry at somebody. Everyone wants to blame somebody else for their difficulties. Politicians, athletes, actors and actresses, celebrities of every stripe. They call each other names and throw insults at one another. The world has become vitriolic. Maybe the acerbic content is due to the mid-term elections. Perhaps it will take on a better tone once the elections are behind us.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

