October is known as breast cancer awareness month. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women with over 250,000 cases diagnosed each year in the United States.
It is also the second leading cause of cancer deaths — lung cancer is No. 1 — in women each year. With the advances in technology, we are diagnosing breast cancers earlier and can effectively treat them. This is leading to a steady decline in cancer deaths for patients diagnosed with breast cancer. As we enter October, I’d like to share a few of the recent changes to breast cancer screening and some integrative therapies that can help prevent your chances of developing breast cancer.
If we were to look up the recommendations for breast cancer screening, it would become very clear there isn’t always consensus on when to start screening and the frequency of screening. As it stands, mammogram is the recommended screening tool for breast cancer. All women between the age of 50-75 should be screened either every year or every other year based on their risk factors. Women between the ages of 40-50 should consider screening if they have known risk factors or symptoms. Risk factors for breast cancer include BRCA genetic mutations, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, dense breast, or previous radiation therapy to chest or breast. Other factors include starting menstruation before age 12 or starting menopause after age 55 as well as having a history of dense breast. If you are between the ages of 40-50, talk to your doctor to decide the best testing strategy for you.
Research is now indicating that mammograms every other year are just as effective as yearly in women who have had consistently normal mammograms. Again, this is a personal decision that one should make after consultation with their physician. Finally, men can also develop breast cancer. If you develop an abnormal or new lump in the breast tissue, have changes such as redness, dimpling, or thickened skin of the breast, or experience unilateral pain in the breast that is not related to activity or injury, please see your doctor for further evaluation.
So, what are some ways we can prevent breast cancer? There are a few strategies that will decrease someone’s risk of developing breast cancer. Firstly, decrease alcohol consumption. The risk of breast cancer goes up with increased alcohol use. Weight also plays a role. Research shows that a Body Mass Index (BMI) less than 30 decreases your risk of breast cancer. Ideally, you want your BMI between 20-25. Exercise also lowers risk of developing breast cancer. Try to aim for 20 minutes a day of moderately strenuous exercise (brisk walk). Finally, try to limit postmenopausal hormone therapy as the risk of breast cancer increases with exposure to the hormone estrogen.
As we enter October, let me encourage you to consider getting screening for breast cancer if you haven’t yet. Contact your doctor to get your mammogram this month.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
