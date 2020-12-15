BACLIFF
Taqueria La Victoria, mobile unit, 318 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walker’s Food Store, 4417 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Dollar General Store, 4645 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Third Coast Coffee, 1136 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
Novelli’s Deli & Sports Bar, 3209 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Donald’s Donuts, 688 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Ice Box, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 124 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sterling Oaks Residential Care, 505 N. Clear Creek Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Saruzzos New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Shipley’s Donuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 2120-A Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Cavoli & Mila, mobile unit, 1419 Ave. N — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Float Bar & Patio, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Events @ The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
HITCHCOCK
Daiquiris on No. 6, 9741 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Zane’s BBQ, 701 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
Power Mart No. 3, 5980 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Angels, 101 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, golf shop grill, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Quick Mart (Texaco), 2100 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SAN LEON
Pier 6 Seafood, 113 Sixth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
TEXAS CITY
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Wingstop, 3401 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
