A report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse issued a warning that people with substance use disorders are at higher risk if infected with the SARS-CoV 2.
That includes people who use methamphetamines and opioids, those that smoke tobacco or marijuana and people who vape.
We already know that those with underlying health conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, smokers and those with compromised lung function have a worse prognosis with COVID-19. This also was true in the SARS outbreak in 2002-03 and MERS, identified in 2012, that continues to circulate in the Middle East.
Taking opioids affects the brainstem, slowing breathing and leading to a drop in blood oxygen levels that can damage the brain. COVID-19 decreases lung capacity, and the effects of opioids could exacerbate that. Methamphetamines cause constriction of the blood vessels, which contributes to lung damage and lung hypertension in users. The combination of methamphetamine damage and COVID-19 illness is likely to be dangerous for patients.
Smoking tobacco has profound effects on the lungs. Smokers are at a high risk of lung disease, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease includes chronic bronchitis, a long-term inflammation of the large airways and emphysema, a long-term lung condition that leads to shortness of breath.
In emphysema, the tissues involved in the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide are damaged or destroyed. You can imagine the difficulties someone with emphysema would have when infected with SARS-CoV 2.
Starting in the mid-2000s, vaping devices hit the market, and today an estimated 10 million adults and three million high schoolers in the United States use them. Studies have shown many harmful substances in the vapor from some devices. The term “popcorn lung” has been used to describe the lung damage caused by vaping flavored liquids that contained compounds called diacetyls.
A new study in mice has revealed electronic cigarette vapors disrupt the environment inside the lungs. Previous reports have demonstrated that vaporized nicotine can disrupt immune cells that protect from infections, increase lung inflammation and promote development of emphysema.
The scientists found damage to the fluid that lines the lung, the surfactant in the fluid and the lung itself, regardless of whether the vapor contained nicotine. The e-cigarette vapors that deliver the nicotine didn’t result in lung inflammation or emphysema.
However, mice who breathed in the vapor and got infected with flu virus had delayed responses to the infection and showed excessive lung damage and persistent lung inflammation when compared to the mice who didn’t breathe vapor.
The mice who breathed vapor had worse symptoms and were more likely to die, independent of nicotine, indicating that the solvents are probably the issue. This shows nicotine and the e-cigarette solvents that make the vapor damage the lungs and could make an infection with SARS-CoV 2 more risky.
As this pandemic makes its way through communities, not only should you follow official recommendations, you should also reduce your risk of developing more serious disease by not smoking, vaping or using drugs of abuse.
