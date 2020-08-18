Magic mushrooms — just the name is intriguing. These are mushrooms that contain a hallucinogenic substance called psilocybin.
These grow naturally in the southern and northwest regions of the United States and in Mexico, Europe and South America. I still remember “Shrooms” as a popular recreational drug with the counterculture in the 1960s and 1970s. Their use continues today, and they are now being explored as potential medical therapeutics to help cancer patients.
In the psychedelic ‘60s, they were popular for the mind-bending hallucinogenic trips users would experience. The psychoactive component, psilocybin, is a schedule 1 substance similar in chemical structure to LSD. It can produce a feeling of euphoria, and a distortion of the senses, affecting how objects are perceived in the environment. Not all experiences or “trips” are pleasant, with some experiencing disturbing hallucinations, extreme anxiety and sometimes panic.
More than 150 species of mushrooms contain psilocybin. These mushrooms typically have long white or grey stems and dark “gills” underneath their caps. They can be eaten or brewed into a tea. In recreational use, the major effects are seen within two hours after ingestion, and the “trip” can last up to six hours.
After ingestion, psilocybin is converted into psilocyn. Psilocyn works in the brain by activating specific proteins called serotonin receptors in a part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex. This is the area of the brain that controls your mood, cognition and how you perceive the world.
There has been some exploration of medical uses for psilocybin in treating headaches and anxiety disorders. Recently, another study described the long-term benefits of psilocybin treatment of anxiety and depression in cancer patients.
Being diagnosed with cancer is a devastating and terrifying event. As many as 40 percent of patients have challenges such as psychiatric distress, mental distress, hopelessness, isolation, loss of meaning and anxiety. The study used a single dose of psilocybin and vitamin B as a control.
Control patients also received psilocybin treatment seven weeks into the study. All patients received psychotherapy. Initial results showed patients receiving psilocybin experienced reductions in depression, hopelessness and anxiety at the first and second follow-ups, which occurred at seven weeks and 6.5 months.
Study participants were reevaluated at two follow-ups at an average of 2.3 years and 4.5 years after drug treatment, long after the direct effects of psilocybin wore off.
The results were surprising and unexpected.
At the 4.5 year follow up, up to 80 percent of the surviving participants continued to show clinically significant reduction in depressive responses and anxiety. Remember, this is after a single psilocybin treatment almost five years earlier.
Remarkably, nearly all the study participants described positive lifestyle changes as a result of the psilocybin treatment and rated the treatment among the “most personally meaningful and spiritual experience of their lives.”
The art of modern medicine continues to amaze us. A 1960s recreational drug becomes a promising therapy to help those with terminal disease.
We constantly wonder — what’s next?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.