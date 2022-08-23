For most, fat is a word that is associated with disagreeable feelings or thoughts — similar to the feelings associated with such words as greasy, obesity, congealed, cellulite and heart disease. It is hard to think of fat as being essential and getting enough fat in the diet is important for staying healthy. There are two main types of fats — saturated and unsaturated. These names depend on the chemical structure of the fat. A saturated fat has no double bonds and unsaturated fat has one or more bonds. If it has one double bond it is call monounsaturated fat. If it has more than one bond it is called polyunsaturated. All this chemistry helps us understand how which fats help or hurt. Polyunsaturated fats are “healthy” as they reduce the risk of heart disease. The two major classes of polyunsaturated fats are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Omega-3 and Omega-6 are essential fatty acids which are necessary for brain function and cell growth. The word essential means that the human body cannot make them and must get them from what is eaten. Omega-3s are found in pine nuts, walnuts, flax and sunflower seeds/oil, but fatty fish such as salmon have the most. Omega-6s are in plant-based oils with the exception of coconut/palm oils. These plant-based oils come from plants such as safflower, grapeseed, flaxseed, sunflower.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

