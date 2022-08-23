For most, fat is a word that is associated with disagreeable feelings or thoughts — similar to the feelings associated with such words as greasy, obesity, congealed, cellulite and heart disease. It is hard to think of fat as being essential and getting enough fat in the diet is important for staying healthy. There are two main types of fats — saturated and unsaturated. These names depend on the chemical structure of the fat. A saturated fat has no double bonds and unsaturated fat has one or more bonds. If it has one double bond it is call monounsaturated fat. If it has more than one bond it is called polyunsaturated. All this chemistry helps us understand how which fats help or hurt. Polyunsaturated fats are “healthy” as they reduce the risk of heart disease. The two major classes of polyunsaturated fats are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Omega-3 and Omega-6 are essential fatty acids which are necessary for brain function and cell growth. The word essential means that the human body cannot make them and must get them from what is eaten. Omega-3s are found in pine nuts, walnuts, flax and sunflower seeds/oil, but fatty fish such as salmon have the most. Omega-6s are in plant-based oils with the exception of coconut/palm oils. These plant-based oils come from plants such as safflower, grapeseed, flaxseed, sunflower.
Humans need fat because it helps absorb vitamins (A, D, E and K), keeps skin healthy, adds flavor to foods and keeps the feeling of being satisfied longer after a meal. As we have learned more about fat we have found that some types of fat are healthy because they are anti-inflammatory and have been shown to promote healthy hearts and brains.
Parents of young children should not aim for low-fat meals. In fact, research has shown that low-fat diets may actually promote unhealthy weight gain, especially if dietary fats are replaced with added sugar. This is not to say that their diets should be fatty but that the focus should be on replacing unhealthy fats with healthy fats. Fat is an essential part of a well-balanced diet and critical for the child’s growth and brain development. The fat in whole milk, coconut oil and salmon is different from the fat found in pizza, French fries and processed meat products. Trans-fat is one type of fat to avoid completely. Avoid bringing any product that list “partially hydrogenated oils” or “vegetable shortening” into your home. Avoid fast foods.
The omega-3 fat found in oily fish such as salmon are critical for brain development and are extremely heart healthy. Healthychildren.org has suggestions for a balanced meals for children that should consist of a protein source, a generous serving of non-starchy vegetables, a bit of a starchy vegetable, and a small serving of fruit. Healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado and real butter add flavor.
Key words are balanced meals and over eating (especially too many omega-6s). Calories from fats mount up quickly. Moderation is key. Bon appetite.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
