“... A little child shall lead them.” — Isaiah 11:6
“Unless you become as little children, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew: 18:3
“I’m fo’ yeaz old,” the little girl held up her fingers enthusiastically. Nearby, her twin sister nodded and likewise held up her four fingers.
I was visiting some friends for our annual Wimbledon grass court, wooden racquet tournament. Arriving early, I was blessed to be greeted by their lovely granddaughters, who were just finishing their Cheerios. After some stirring 4-year-old level conversation, they followed me out to the poolside, where I planned to do some tai chi stretching before playing tennis.
As happens in the presence of 4-year-olds, any plans I had were quickly put aside as we spent the next 20 minutes investigating bugs and snails. I retrieved a couple floating beetles from the pool, one of which needed CPR and the other that was ready for the beetle morgue.
No matter, the twins were entirely delighted to study and discuss these objects of curiosity at length. Then, in the way of children, they quickly moved onto examine minuscule snails they found on the pool deck.
We were having such fun with these simplest of things when their mom came to make sure I wasn’t overwhelmed. The charming episode reminded me of a book by Selma Fraiberg I had read in medical school during my pediatric and child psychiatry studies called, “The Magic Years.”
This book describes the developmental stages of early childhood, including when children experience a special lucidity in the boundaries between fantasy and reality. All things are possible. Stories, imaginative play, fantastical figures, unexpected events flower in their mind and any adult lucky enough to be nearby can be instantly engaged and transported to their own inner child.
We sadly lose that somehow, somewhere.
I also recently had the chance to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of my patients, a retired veterinarian. Her life is characterized by the same childlike curiosity of those 4-year-old twins and by an equally indomitable vivacious love of life.
When I asked her the secret of living so long, with a twinkle in her eye, she said, “Hard work.” She proudly said she had worked since she was 10 years old, had served in the Merchant Marine during World War II, but even at 100 “was too busy to die.”
Learning lessons from both ends of the life spectrum made for an enriching week. In synchronicity arrived the following “Gratefulness Practice” that may inspire you.
Nourish the Child Within:
Most of us have witnessed the ease with which children create opportunities for joy and play. Cultivate some wonder in your life by creating space to experience things you loved as a child. What hobbies and activities made you feel alive? What were your favorite foods, music, movies? What kinds of places did you like to explore?
Maybe your activity of choice is as simple as blowing bubbles. Whatever you choose, take some time this week to forget your age and play.
