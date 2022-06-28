In many minds July 4th and fireworks go hand in hand. Fireworks can be beautiful and exciting but according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) the thrill of doing fireworks at home is offset by pain, injuries and property loss caused by them. Every community has various restrictions and bans on fireworks. Because of the extreme drought and low humidity, Galveston County is under a burn ban. Fireworks are banned inside the limits of all the incorporated cities in Galveston County but it is still legal to shoot fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county.
According to CHOP, children are at special risk of injury from fireworks and account for more than a third of emergency room visits for more than a third of emergency room visits for fireworks-related injuries. Children between the ages of 5 and 9 are more than twice as likely as people in other age groups to be injured by fireworks.
Over 12,000 fireworks injuries were treated in emergency rooms in 2017. They included burns and serious eye and hand injuries. Some injuries resulted in death. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 15,600 firework injuries treated in U.S. emergency departments in 2020. Sixty-six percent occurred between June 21 and July 21. Not a Happy Fourth.
CHOP also reported that many people treat sparklers far too casually probably because they don’t explode. Parents allow children to play with them as if they were toys. CHOP reports that sparklers burn at an extremely high heat: 1200 degrees F. which is hot enough to melt some metals. The sparks can cause burns and eye injuries and touching a burning sparkler can result in a serious burn.
The National Fire Protection Association reported that in 2018 there were an estimated 19,500 fires including 1,900 structures, 500 vehicles and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million direct property damage. Remember that forest fires are not limited to the west coast.
The American Academy have made the following statements:
• Fireworks can result in severe burns, scars and disfigurement that can last a lifetime.
• View from a safe distance.
• Fireworks that are often thought to be safe, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures above 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and can burn users and bystanders.
• Wave a flag instead of a sparkler.
• If attending a professional fireworks display stay at least 500 feet away to prevent permanent hearing loss.
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends prohibiting the public sale of all fireworks, including those by mail or the Internet.
Be safe and have a Happy Fourth.
