DICKINSON
The Healthy Hub, 620 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 40.
The Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye’s Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 32.
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
JAMAICA BEACH
Ocean Food Mart, 16603 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 23.
SAN LEON
Shoreline Cakes, 822 27th St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Café, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas City ISD warehouse, No. 19 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Amusement Center, 213 S. Westward St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 43.
