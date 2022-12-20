It’s the season of shopping and giving and there is no doubt that electronic devices will be at least one of the gifts in almost every household. Many children of this generation can swipe on a telephone screen before they can say “thank you.” Children in school have had or are having the experience of virtual education, for better or for worse. It is an extremely rare home that doesn’t have at least one TV and many have one in almost every room.
In the human experience television and all electronic devices are new to our awareness and understanding of our family and our community. There is little doubt that it is a powerful advertising tool convincing all ages what we desperately need or want. Look at the billions of dollars spent promoting candidates in the recent elections. Many very smart people and programmers have spent decades learning how to influence the thinking and behavior of those watching these screens.
So, with all this influence, the question needs to be asked, “How does virtual violence affect children”. Healthychidren.org states that virtual violence is any act of aggression your child might absorb through TV shows, movies, video games, social media and other digital channels. It also includes animated violence embedded in cartoons and games. Unfortunately, it is also in daily news reports of real-life tragedies that deliver an endless loop of violence, children killing children.
Decades of research link virtual violence to aggressive thoughts, feelings and actions in children. Witnessing violent acts in their home or on a screen may give children the sense that aggression is normal and acceptable. Long term studies also show that exposure to virtual violence in childhood can lead to aggressive behavior in adulthood.
It is impossible to shield children from all forms of virtual violence, but Dr. David Hill at healthychildren.org has steps to help protect them. Limit what very young children watch and play. This includes both content and time. Young children cannot distinguish cartoons from reality. There are a variety of technologies that help parents control their children’s viewing habits. Children should always ask permission before using video games and TV content ratings are available on the following: www.tvguidelines.org; or www.filmrating.com. Entertainment Software Rating Board (www.esrb.org) publishes helpful ratings for games and apps.
It is important that parents watch or play with their children. It is important that you show interest in the things they like and you can evaluate the level of virtual violence in their favorite shows and games. It is a good opportunity to talk to your children about what they are feeling about what they are watching. Rather than taking sides, it is suggested that parents can suggest that it might be a better way to settle their differences than violence.
Most of us assume that virtual violence is something others have to worry about. Do you think that there may be a link to the alarming increase in school mass shootings?
Peace be with you.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
