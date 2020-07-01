“If we cannot reconcile all opinions, let us endeavor to unite all hearts.” — Nicholas Vansittart
Early in my medical training, we were taught that infants didn’t have fully developed neurological systems and couldn’t feel pain. Painful procedures were done without anesthetics.
However, functional MRI studies show the same brain areas that react to pain in adults are active in infants, who may actually feel pain even more intensely. This includes premature babies that often may have a half dozen or more neonatal intensive care unit procedures daily.
Parents are partners to improve their child’s pain management. Skin-to-skin contact, swaddling and breast feeding at least 10 minutes before painful procedures reduces expression of pain in infants.
Depending on the child’s age, simple non-pharmacological interventions reduce pain. In infants, rocking, music and womb sounds. For toddlers, bubbles, pinwheels and blowing out candles. These activate the vagus nerve causing relaxation in multiple systems and organs via its diffuse role in the autonomic nervous system.
In other words, what happens in the vagus doesn’t stay in the vagus.
For older children, a similar reflex occurs by belly breathing or imagining blowing up a balloon. Teens can respond to complex inner imagery exercises.
Clinical biofeedback is helpful in the management of chronic pain in children and adolescents, even something as simple as mood ring, which uses thermobiofeedback. Perioperative hypnosis can shorten hospital stays and lessen long-term pain.
Aromatherapy may be helpful for pain. Inhalation of lavender in a pediatric population immediately decreased pain associated with venipuncture and reduces postoperative pain in children and adults.
Acupuncture is safe and works for chronic pain in children, post-operative pain, and pain in the neonate. Acupuncture needles placed in the external ear, so-called auricular acupuncture, is useful in multiple forms of pain control in children, with studies even supporting its use for acute pain and migraine in the emergency department. Acupressure can be useful for headache, nausea and vomiting, anxiety and dizziness. Laser acupoint stimulation is a painless method for needle-averse children.
A common distressing pain event for children and parents is routine immunization. Here, distraction is a good strategy. Examples include virtual reality, blowing bubbles, coloring, video games, reading or listening to a story, and playing games. Blowing bubbles has the added effect of stimulating diaphragmatic breathing and activating that calming vagus nerve.
Getting enough sleep is critical for children as shorter sleep duration and poor sleep quality predicts next day pain intensity.
Massage directly triggers the parasympathetic relaxation response to decrease the pain cycle while increasing relaxation and comfort. Common massage techniques that are used in children include Swedish massage, compression/comfort holds and myofascial release. Progressive muscle relaxation can help manage headache and chronic abdominal pain.
The American Pediatric Society states addressing chronic pain in children is critical because if pain is not addressed in childhood, it can become chronic throughout adulthood.
For more details, visit www.pediatric-pain.ca the Centre for Pediatric Pain Research and view It Doesn’t Have to Hurt at https://itdoesnthaveto hurt.ca/
“Treat your children well.” — Crosby, Stills & Nash
