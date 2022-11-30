The holiday season is a wonderful time of year that typically brings people together. Often, these interactions are accompanied by great food and numerous desserts. While okay in moderation, over-indulgence in food, drinks, and sweets can have significant consequences to our health. I’d like to share some tips to help balance your health with the holidays this year.

First, remember that healthy diet is a lifestyle and not just a fad. One holiday party or meal will not ruin your entire diet. So, let’s lose the guilt about having a holiday cookie or piece of pie. However, that’s not permission to eat the entire pie or a dozen cookies. Just because you indulge occasionally, doesn’t mean that your entire diet is ruined. I often tell patients that it’s okay to “cheat” with healthy eating. The key is to make those cheat meals a rarity and not the norm.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

