The holiday season is a wonderful time of year that typically brings people together. Often, these interactions are accompanied by great food and numerous desserts. While okay in moderation, over-indulgence in food, drinks, and sweets can have significant consequences to our health. I’d like to share some tips to help balance your health with the holidays this year.
First, remember that healthy diet is a lifestyle and not just a fad. One holiday party or meal will not ruin your entire diet. So, let’s lose the guilt about having a holiday cookie or piece of pie. However, that’s not permission to eat the entire pie or a dozen cookies. Just because you indulge occasionally, doesn’t mean that your entire diet is ruined. I often tell patients that it’s okay to “cheat” with healthy eating. The key is to make those cheat meals a rarity and not the norm.
The second tip to help maintain your health during the holidays is to ensure you are providing yourself with healthy options. You can’t make a veggie plate if you don’t have vegetables available. Make sure to prime yourself for success by ensuring there are healthy options available for you to choose. When planning your holiday meals, try to limit the processed and sweet dishes in favor of more fruit and vegetable options. Also, be careful to not make a healthy dish unhealthy in its preparation or additions (I’m not going to mention green bean casserole by name). Try to limit highly processed foods or canned foods as they are high in sodium.
The last two tips come down to how you prepare your plate when at a gathering. One of the best ways to limit unhealthy food choices is to watch what you put on your plate. Just because there are 8 different options for a meal does not mean you have to eat all of them. Eat the foods you like best. If you do want everything, start with small portions, and then go back for seconds of the foods you really like. Using small plates is a great way to trick your mind into thinking you’ve eaten more than you have.
Finally, make sure to eat slowly. For me, I only get to eat my mother’s dressing twice a year. I make sure to fully enjoy the experience when I have it by taking small bites and enjoying the act of eating. Remember that holiday meals are more about the experience of connection than quickly eating everything on our plates. Put your fork down between bites, participate in the conversation, or even waiting 30 seconds between bites can really help you slow down and listen to your body. The worst thing that will happen by slowing down when eating is that your food might get cold. Thankfully, there are numerous ways to reheat your food quickly if that happens.
Happy Holidays and Healthy Eating!
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
