Of the thousands of medical articles published annually, of most interest to those of us in primary care are the ones that have an impact on how we practice. These are the studies that show how to improve patient outcomes in morbidity and mortality, reduce risk, improve safety and lower costs.
The term used for such research studies is Patient Oriented Evidence that Matters, nicknamed POEMS. The American Family Physician Journal, which goes out to nearly 200,000 subscribers, publishes an annual synopsis of the top-20 research articles of that year for primary care physicians.
These are carefully reviewed and selected based on high quality scientific methods, reliability and important impacts patient outcomes from over 20,000 articles.
I list here this year’s selections from the July issue, which may give you something to discuss with your physician in planning your optimal care. Your treatment should to be individualized, however, by a mutual discussion and your doctor’s best judgement.
Diabetes:
• More than 90 percent of adults with prediabetes will not develop diabetes, especially if they have reached their mid-70s.
• Overtreatment of older adults, especially with sulfonylureas, e.g.,glyburide, results in unnecessary hospitalizations.
• SGLT-2 inhibitors (-flozins, e.g, dapgliflozin) and GLP-1 receptor agonists (-tides ,e.g., dulaglutide) reduce all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction and kidney failure in patients with diabetes.
• Even in patients without diabetes, SGLT-2 inhibitors reduce all-cause and cardiovascular mortality and the progression of renal disease.
Musculoskeletal conditions:
• Exercise is the main intervention for sustained improvement in chronic low back pain.
• Muscle relaxants are not reliably effective in treating low back pain.
• Patients with low back pain do better when told that their MRI results are unremarkable compared with seeing the actual report without context.
• For acute muscle pain, oral acetaminophen plus ibuprofen is safer than combinations that include opioids, with equal effectiveness.
• Multiple non-drug therapies are effective for chronic musculoskeletal pain. These include exercise, yoga, massage, mindfulness-based stress reduction, spinal manipulation, acupuncture, low level laser therapy and rehabilitation.
• Topical NSAID’s, e.g., topical diclofenac, are first line therapy for non- low back musculoskeletal injuries. Oral NSAIDs, acetaminophen, acupressure, or TENS may also be used.
Gastrointestinal:
• Regular fecal immunochemical testing is an effective screening method for colorectal cancer.
• Polyethylene glycol (Miralax) and senna are the best initial treatments for chronic constipation.
• Dysphagia (trouble swallowing), changes in bowel habits, and rectal bleeding are the most worrisome abdominal symptoms for cancer or inflammatory bowel disease and should be worked up further.
Cardiovascular disease:
• The best daily dosage of aspirin for secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is 81 milligrams.
• Office measurements tend to overestimate true blood pressure by 5 to 7 points
• Eggs do not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Other:
• Anticonvulsants gabapentin and pregabalin and SNRI’s duloxetine and venlafaxine improve chronic neuropathic pain.
• Low doses of selected antidepressants work just as well as higher doses.
• ”Take and hold” prescriptions for upper respiratory tract infections reduce antibiotic use and adverse effects.
• Short antibiotic courses (5-7 days) should be used for community acquired pneumonia, COPD exacerbation, uncomplicated pyelonephritis, and non-purulent.
Victor S. Sierpina M.D., is the W.D. and Laura Nell Nicholson Professor of Integrative Medicine and professor of Family Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the John Sealy School of Medicine.
