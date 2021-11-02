BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Dannay Donuts, 2124 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
DICKINSON
Pacific Seafood, 137 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 22.
FRIENDSWOOD
Ice Box, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Perry & Sons Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chick-Fil-A, 1757 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-103 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Poop Deck, 2928 1/2 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Circle K, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Get Hooked at Elite Nutrition, 4617 Fort Crockett Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Shuck's Tavern & Oyster Bar, 414 21st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2225 Strand St., Suite 103 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Go Nuts & Beans, 102 20th St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GMC Food Store, 1028 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, 200 Seawolf Parkway, Building 3033 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Mixteca Restaurant, 1818 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fruity Party Island, 4528 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wendy's, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chartwells Mug Down, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chartwells, Chick 'N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Zazil's Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Katie's Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island School, cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Roadway, 8227 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393, 11100 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
K. B. Kids Preschool & Daycare II, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
MT Food Store, 811 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken and Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Art of Coffee, 405 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Marque Buzzy Bee, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Aww Better Child Care Center, 312 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
Pelican Jax, 1131 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SANTA FE
Arcadia First Baptist Church, Mother's Day Out, 14828 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.