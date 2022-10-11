Most think that if a child drinks milk and plays outside, they are getting enough vitamin D. Unfortunately, this may not be the case. At healthychildren.org, it states that because of lifestyle changes and sunscreen use, about 43 percent of Americans are deficient in vitamin D.
Vitamin D supports bone health by helping the body to absorb and retain enough calcium and phosphorus, both critical for building strong bones and preventing rickets. Rickets is a bone-softening disease that can affect growing children, especially in the first two years of life. Vitamin D deficiency also increases the risk of broken bones in older children, teens and adults.
Vitamin D also plays a role in the immune system and has been linked with mental health. Research suggest that vitamin D may be at an increased risk for depression.
The primary natural source of vitamin D is from cholesterol being changed in the skin with exposure to UVB light (sunshine). Natural sources from the diet are limited. Too much exposure to sun increases the risk of skin cancer. Mothers who are vitamin D deficient may expose their unborn babies to a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency.
Therefore the Academy of Pediatrics recommendations are repeated below:
Beginning in the first few days of life, breast-fed and partially breast-fed infants should be given 400 IU of vitamin D daily. This should continue until the infant is taking at least one quart (32 ounces) of vitamin D-fortified formula or whole milk. Whole milk should not be given until the infant is at least 1 year old. Use of reduced-fat milk in children age 12 months to 2 years should be discussed with a health care provider and only with concern about a family history of obesity, dyslipidemia, or heart disease.
Vitamin D supplementation should be continued for children who are not taking a quart of vitamin D fortified milk daily. Some cereals are also fortified.
The same recommendations are indicated for adolescents. Adolescents should be encouraged to consume 3-4 servings of fortified dairy daily.
Children who have chronic fat malabsorption and those children taking medication for seizures may be vitamin D deficient in spite of taking 400 IU daily and may require higher doses.
There are recommended blood levels of vitamin D (20-50 ng/ml) which can help determine if you think your child might be deficient.
It is important that along with adequate intake of vitamin D that adequate calcium must also be taken to assure the best bone formation. Foods fortified with vitamin D are milk cereal, orange juice, yogurt and margarine. The few natural sources of vitamin D are salmon, canned sardines, mackerel and tuna, shitake mushrooms and hard-boiled eggs.
More is not necessarily better. Too much Vitamin D can cause toxicity secondary to increased calcium in the blood and in the urine. Don’t give more than what is recommended unless you doctor has said it is safe.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
