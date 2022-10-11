Most think that if a child drinks milk and plays outside, they are getting enough vitamin D. Unfortunately, this may not be the case. At healthychildren.org, it states that because of lifestyle changes and sunscreen use, about 43 percent of Americans are deficient in vitamin D.

Vitamin D supports bone health by helping the body to absorb and retain enough calcium and phosphorus, both critical for building strong bones and preventing rickets. Rickets is a bone-softening disease that can affect growing children, especially in the first two years of life. Vitamin D deficiency also increases the risk of broken bones in older children, teens and adults.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription