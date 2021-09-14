Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 12:07 am
September 15, 2021
Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Schlotzsky's Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, retail butcher shop/seafood market, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Corner Bar, 5227 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, bars/snack bar, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Zane's BBQ Catering, 701 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
La Furia Chalaca Restaurant, 201 Hobbs Road, Suite A-1 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
O'Brian's Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Chili's, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Bao's Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Fajita Pete's, 201 FM 270, Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Starbucks, 2024 Interstate 45 S. — Pre-opening inspection. No demerits.
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Wendy's, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Fish Spot, 4009 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
