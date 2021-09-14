CRYSTAL BEACH

Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.

FRIENDSWOOD

Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.

Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.

Schlotzsky's Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.

GALVESTON

Kroger, retail butcher shop/seafood market, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.

Corner Bar, 5227 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.

Galveston Island Hilton Resort, bars/snack bar, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.

International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.

Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.

KEMAH

Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.

LA MARQUE

Zane's BBQ Catering, 701 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.

LEAGUE CITY

La Furia Chalaca Restaurant, 201 Hobbs Road, Suite A-1 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.

O'Brian's Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.

Chili's, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.

Bao's Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.

Fajita Pete's, 201 FM 270, Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.

Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.

TEXAS CITY

Starbucks, 2024 Interstate 45 S. — Pre-opening inspection. No demerits.

Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.

Wendy's, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.

The Fish Spot, 4009 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.

First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription