ALVIN
Ricos Tacos El Primo, 2315 Mustang Road, Trailer 61 — Opening/New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
BACLIFF
Mc'Donald's, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Ol'Mother's Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway, 146 — Regular inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 10
Bou-Shay's Cajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Circle K No. 2742362, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Circle K No. 2742143, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Bayview Duck, 3131 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Pelican Grill, 1959 state Highway 87 — Opening/New Permit Inspection /Trailer. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Donut, 5212 FM 517 — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 4
FRIENDSWOOD
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular Inspection/Snack bar. Demerit Score: 2
Kroger No. 743, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection/Deli and bakery. Demerit Score: 4
Nature's Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Joe's Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Fast food restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st Street — Regular Inspection/Kitchen. Demerit Score: 4
Papa John’s Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd, Suite E. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 1
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
America’s Kitchen, 500 Harborside Dr. — Complaint Investigation. No demerits.
Galveston Bagel Company, 1110 Tremont St. — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
HITCHCOCK
La Frontera 2, 7806 state Highway 6 — Opening New Permit Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
On the Go, 720 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 2
LEAGUE CITY
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Gulf Coast Sno, 3016 Cloverdale Drive — Regular Inspection/Mobile food truck. No demerits.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
McDonald's No. 33307, 3140 Gulf Freeway S.— Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Subway No. 54372, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D— Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
SAN LEON
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 6
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
TEXAS CITY
Overtime, 2122 Islawild Way — Opening/New permit inspection. No demerits.
Cafe Petra Express, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Opening/New permit inspection. No demerits.
Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center, 6101 Attwater Ave. Regular Inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.