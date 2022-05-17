Measurements showed the emissions of benzene were more than any other refinery in the United States. Recently, pollutants were discussed in relation to climate change.
From the Environmental Integrity Project’s webpage, there’s the following mission statement: “The Environmental Integrity Project is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers communities and protects public health and the environment by investigating polluters, holding them accountable under the law, and strengthening public policy.”
It’s asking that the Environmental Protection Agency evaluate what’s happening at the plant.
Why should anyone be concerned? Benzene is a clear, colorless flammable solvent with a sweet gasoline-like odor that rapidly turns into vapors. Benzene is the most widely used chemical making various polymers, resins and synthetic fibers that we all use every day.
However, benzene exposure is an important health concern. It has been clearly established that human exposure to benzene leads to hematologic cancers (leukemia) and numerous problems with the respiratory, nervous, immune, blood, liver, kidneys, heart and reproductive systems.
Drs. Mark A D’Andrea and G. Kesava Reddy in Global Pediatric Health reviewed the health risks associated with benzene exposure in children. These authors conducted a study of children younger than 17 years. One-half were exposed to British Petroleum’s flaring incident in Texas City, and half not exposed.
The children exposed to benzene had a decrease in white blood cells and an increase in platelets, plus an increase in creatinine and liver enzymes. Other studies have had similar findings
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
