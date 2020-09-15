If you look up the definition of music, it’s surprising to find that there’s a discussion of the difference between music and noise.
Music is defined by the Concise Oxford Dictionary as “the art of combining vocal or instrumental sounds (or both) to produce beauty of form, harmony and expression of emotion.”
However, some kinds of music use sounds not considered as beautiful or harmonious such as electronic distortion, feedback or static. Making the study of what is music more complicated, many languages don’t have a word translated as “music” as understood by Western cultures. Wikipedia comments that music is organized sound, but another example of organized sound is human speech.
Interestingly, researchers such as Daniel Levitin, Michael Thaut and Ian Cross have provided some early evidence that music is a critical core function of our brain and may have emerged before speech. The modern human brain came into being 50,000 to 100,000 years ago. The oldest musical instrument, a bone flute dated 40,000 years ago, has been found. It would seem logical that singing emerged before playing a flute.
Evolutionary development is often considered to mirror child development. Singing, dancing and playing are important ways through which all children learn thinking, language and social and emotional skills. Perhaps through singing, dancing and playing early humans developed the same way.
Researchers at Rice University and the University of Maryland feel that when it comes to music, language and evolution, we’ve got it all backward. They theorize that music didn’t emerge as a result of the development of language but that music came first and the language part came later. They think language is better thought of as a special type of music. The music developed first and provides the foundation for language, another organized sound system.
Anthony Brandt at Rice University states, “Infants listen first to sounds of language and only later to its meaning. They listen to it not only for its emotional content but also for its rhythmic and phonemic (distinct units of sound) patterns. The meaning of the words come later.”
Recognizing the sound of different consonants requires rapid processing in the temporal lobe of the brain, as does recognizing the timbre of different instruments at the same speed in the same part of the brain. He suggests language is simply a subset of music in the child’s view.
Not surprisingly, other studies have shown that with music exposure, experience and training, account for small increases in IQ, improved sound discrimination and fine motor abilities and an increased ability to be verbally competent.
Christopher Johnson at the University of Kansas found that students in elementary schools with superior music education programs scored 22 percent higher in English and 20 percent higher in math on standardized tests compared to school with low-quality music programs. Interesting.
Singing and reading to your children is important, even little tiny babies.
