I’ve been making more house calls lately. Recently, I visited a gentleman with an end-stage pulmonary condition to discuss hospice care.
Leaving his house required a long, challenging stair climb carrying oxygen. Many patients, particularly those with fragile respiratory, heart or immune systems are unable or afraid to leave their homes and risk exposure to COVID-19.
Others with dementia, in end-of-life palliative or hospice care or with major mobility issues are better off with home visits instead of getting shuttled to the clinic or hospital.
Family doctors and geriatricians have long been making house calls, much to the surprise of many. Training in house calls is a required part of training for family medicine residents.
Offering a house call to a patient seems like the normal, natural and medically appropriate choice in many situations, though it often brings a response like, “You still do house calls?”
The level of gratitude and appreciation from patients to whom we make a house call is immense, making their experience and the doctor’s experience a real joy. The doctor is coming to see them.
From a historical perspective, house calls aren’t so unique. Into the 1930s, approximately 40 percent of patient visits were house calls. According to a recent article in the American Family Physician, this had decreased to 0.5 percent by 1996 in the United States, but it is on the upswing primarily driven by the needs of an aging population.
House calls are good medicine. One study demonstrated a 23 percent reduction in hospitalizations and a 27 percent decrease in 30-day readmissions. This also saves money, an estimated $111 per beneficiary per month, or $70 million over three years.
A review of nearly 50,000 house calls in older homebound adults found fewer hospitalizations, hospital bed days, emergency room visits, long-term care admissions and days of long-term care.
The practice of medicine is changing quickly, and house calls are part of the shift. Home visits may include home health nursing, home hospital services, post-discharge checks, visits for at-risk children and adults, and postpartum care. They even have increased maternal interest in exclusive breastfeeding.
Many things can be garnered from a home visit that cannot be identified in the clinic visit: fall hazards such as cords, loose rugs, steps and crowded furniture in a mobility or visually impaired senior; the cleanliness, condition and safety of the home and neighborhood environment; a polite look into the refrigerator might detect food insecurity issues; the concerning pile of cookies, pound cake, and orange sugary soft drinks in a diabetic’s kitchen; confirming and reconciling medications; assessing the need for assistive devices. All these are examples of the goals and benefits of a house call.
With increased mobile technology such as wearable, smart monitoring devices and telehealth visits, many medical tasks can now be done effectively remotely.
Because of time and logistic constraints, we must be selective about who most needs a house call. It could be you or a family member. Please ask your doctor if this is the right choice for you.
