BACLIFF
Super Dogs, 219 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Pacific Seafood, 137 21st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Corner Food Mart, 3698 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Summer Moon Coffee, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 101 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Big Blue Marble Academy, 3001 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Linda's Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
EZ Food Mart, 4326 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
53rd Mini Mart, 1217 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Howard Johnson Express Inn, 8216 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Country Inn & Suites, 2818 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Seawall Exxon, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Walmart, bakery department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Arlan's Market, grocery/bakery/deli departments, 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah's Corner Coop, mobile unit, 707 Seventh St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bill's Bar & Burger, 7 Waterfront — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
The Twisted Parrot, 625 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Mini Grocery Mart, 810 Westward Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Denny's, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Le Petit Paris, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Buc-ee's, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luigi's Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Gregory's Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
