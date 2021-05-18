Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.