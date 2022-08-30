What is temperament? Why are some children easy to get along with while others are prickly or ridged? Why do some children get easily upset by the slightest thing while others are rarely bothered by anything? Temperament described by psychologists is the part of a person’s personality which is described as their emotional state, their reactions to their environment and the speed and intensity of those reactions.
Almost 2,000 years ago a Greek physician Galen divided the various ways people reacted to their surroundings into four groups. His understanding of bodily fluids aided his observations into sanguine (warm, pleasant), phlegmatic (slow-moving, apathetic), melancholic (depressed, sad) and choleric (quick to react, hot tempered). Today we recognize these groups and are beginning to understand how endocrine glands and the autonomic nervous system determine a child’s responses.
The ease with which a child adjusts to his environment is strongly influenced by his temperament, adaptability and emotional style. For the most part a child’s temperament is what he was born with. It is possible that early in life, temperament can be somewhat modified by life experiences and interactions with other people. It can also be modified by their environment and health. By the time a child has reached school age, his temperament is well defined and quite apparent to those who know him.
Healthychildren.org has a discussion about temperament that describes the nine major characteristics about temperament. Briefly, these nine characteristics are as follows: Activity level (level of physical activity, motion restlessness); Approach and withdrawal (response to a new stimulus, rapid and bold or slow and hesitant); Adaptability (the ease or difficulty that a child responds to a new situation); Intensity (the energy level of a child response to a situation, positive or negative); Mood (degree of pleasantness or unfriendliness in a child’s words or behaviors); Attention span (ability to concentrate or stay on task); Distractibility (the ease with which a child can be distracted from a tsk by environmental, usually visual or auditory, stimuli); and Sensory Threshold (the amount of stimulation required for a child to respond. Some children respond to the slightest stimulation and others require intense amounts).
All of us have a different pattern of these characteristics. Many, but not all, tend to fall into one of three broad categories: easy, shy or difficult. However, using the nine characteristics can give a parent a more useful ability to understand their child and help them navigate their life experiences. For example, a shy child adapts slowly to unfamiliar surroundings and people. Upon confronting a new situation they may have problems with anxiety, physical symptoms or separation. Over time with support and understanding, they will become more accepting of new people and situations.
A difficult child usually has more behavioral problems and cause more strain on the family. Early intervention with behavioral health professionals can be helpful. It is important to recognize recurrent stresses, illness or emotional, can cause behavioral difficulties that aren’t temperament at all.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.