What is temperament? Why are some children easy to get along with while others are prickly or ridged? Why do some children get easily upset by the slightest thing while others are rarely bothered by anything? Temperament described by psychologists is the part of a person’s personality which is described as their emotional state, their reactions to their environment and the speed and intensity of those reactions.

Almost 2,000 years ago a Greek physician Galen divided the various ways people reacted to their surroundings into four groups. His understanding of bodily fluids aided his observations into sanguine (warm, pleasant), phlegmatic (slow-moving, apathetic), melancholic (depressed, sad) and choleric (quick to react, hot tempered). Today we recognize these groups and are beginning to understand how endocrine glands and the autonomic nervous system determine a child’s responses.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

