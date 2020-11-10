BACLIFF
Stomp's Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kroger, deli department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Bergamos Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taquilo's, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Inn at the Waterpark, breakfast bar, 2525 Jones Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Golden Rooster Taqueria, 2002 Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Walmart, grocery department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Walmart, bakery department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jamaica Beach R.V. Park, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Nick's Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
AIM campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Snow King, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cedar Kids Learning Center, 1918 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bucksaver 110, 3001 FM 1765 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
CVS Pharmacy, 2700 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2760 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Red River BBQ, 1911-B Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bon Appetit Café, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St., Suite 4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. 10.
Walmart, grocery/produce departments, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walmart, deli/bakery departments, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
H-E-B, retail/produce/bakery departments, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H-E-B, meat/seafood/cooking connections department, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kelley's Country Cookin', 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
H-E-B, deli/café, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SAN LEON
Taqueria Las Comadres, 2490 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
La Plaza Food No. 2, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Ring of Fire Brew & Que Grill, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bahama Buck's, 2716 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mi Angel, 1136 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Terraza Mexican Bar and Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
