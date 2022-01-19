Few things strike fear into the hearts of new parents as does respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This is understandable as it’s the leading cause of hospitalization among infants in the United States.
RSV is highly contagious and most children are infected their first year of life. Most develop only cold symptoms but in a third of babies, the small tubes leading into the lungs and the lungs themselves become infected. This increases the work of breathing and results in poor feeding, irritability, lethargy and even short periods of not breathing. There isn’t any treatment other than supportive care. About 3 percent of infants with RSV require hospitalization and are usually discharged in two or three days. Unfortunately, some may have complicated illnesses and even die.
Many people are surprised to learn that reinfections occur throughout life. It’s one of the causes of the “common cold.” Serious reinfections do occur. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that among adults there are more than 175,000 RSV-related hospital admissions and 14,000 deaths each year. The major risk factors for serious illness are familiar: 65 years and older, immunocompromised, and lung or heart disease.
Usually, RSV hits in the winter and early spring. Remarkably, last year’s RSV season occurred in late spring and early summer coinciding with the relaxation of COVID-19 public health measures. Masking, good hand hygiene and social distancing effectively prevented the typical winter spread. Monoclonal antibodies, given prior to infection, have been used to protect high-risk babies from hospitalization should they catch RSV. The antibody injections are expensive and given monthly during the expected RSV season, November through March.
Vaccine development came to a standstill because of a disastrous clinical trial in the 1960s. An investigational vaccine consisting of killed RSV was given to young children. The group vaccinated prior to their first RSV infection had more severe disease when they caught RSV. They were more likely to be hospitalized and two died.
Newer technologies are being used to develop a safe vaccine. The investigational vaccines target the RSV fusion protein that allows it to enter human cells, similar to the spike protein of COVID-19. The vaccine strategies are familiar as they’re successful against COVID-19. They include mRNA; adenovirus vectors; and stabilized fusion protein similar to the Pfizer/Moderna Johnson & Johnson and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, respectively. So far, clinical trials indicate these vaccines are safe.
Infants are at the highest risk of severe disease yet lack a robust immune response to vaccines. Because of this, a three-pronged approach is being planned. The first prong is to vaccinate pregnant women so that they pass antibodies to their baby, which should be protective for the first 6 months of life. This will be followed with continued protection by vaccinating babies once they reach 6 months of age. The final prong is vaccination of high-risk adults.
With any luck, at least one of these vaccines will be effective and RSV will no longer threaten the lives of those we hold dear.
