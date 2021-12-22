If you know that bacteria cause tooth decay, it should come as no surprise that researchers are working on vaccines against cavities. More than 40 years have been spent trying to develop such a vaccine.
The benefits of a vaccine against tooth decay are obvious. In developed countries, 60 to 90 percent of children develop cavities. During their lifetime, about 100 percent of people suffer at least one dental cavity.
Cavities are often painful and may cause problems eating. They can cause cosmetic issues affecting a person’s social status and employment. On rare occasions, the cavity-causing bacteria can spread to the bones holding the teeth, then into the sinuses and from there into the lining surrounding the brain causing a life-threatening condition called meningitis.
Additionally, dental care and tooth repair leads to millions of hours of missed school and work. Needless to say, drilling and filling is painful and expensive. Although avoiding sweets, brushing and flossing decrease the risk of tooth decay, it remains a major public health issue.
The beauty of vaccines is they don’t require people to maintain healthy behaviors without fail. In other words, a vaccine could help battle tooth decay even for those who indulge their sweet tooth or are sometimes too tired to brush their teeth before bedtime.
The first experimental vaccines trained the immune system to attack a common type of cavity-causing bacteria. These vaccines had limited effectiveness probably because the oral environment strongly favors the bacteria. Following vaccination, the immune system could decrease the number of bacteria but couldn’t entirely eliminate them. The bacteria just grow too fast.
Another hurdle is there are several types of cavity-causing bacteria in the mouth. Therefore, a successful vaccine should protect against multiple types of bacteria. Such vaccines aren’t new but are more complicated. For example, the frequently given Tdap vaccine protects against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, which are all caused by different bacteria.
Newer approaches don’t try to kill the bacteria themselves. Instead, these vaccines train the immune system to keep the bacteria from building their sticky films. The film, better known as plaque, allows the bacteria to stick to the teeth where they make and release acids that attack the teeth.
The vaccines keep the bacteria from setting up house on the teeth. Brushing and flossing work by mechanically breaking up and removing the plaque once it forms. Unlike vaccines, they also aid in removing food particles on which bacteria thrive.
So far, the experimental vaccines only protect for a few months. Some researchers feel the vaccines may need to be given through the nose or mouth to cause the immune system to make antibodies for the mouth. Such antibodies are better suited to work in saliva than those produced when a vaccine is injected into muscle.
Would it not be a sweet irony if such an oral vaccine was given as a chocolate candy? It certainly would help with vaccine hesitancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.