Galveston County has had much rain, and that means many mosquitoes. Biting insects such as mosquitoes and biting flies can make people miserable.
Unfortunately, some can make you ill.
Mosquitoes are monitored to determine if they’re carrying insect-transmitted illnesses such as West Nile disease and Zika. West Nile disease was detected in June in northwest Galveston County. Most infections of West Nile have no symptoms, 1 in 5 have a fever with some symptoms and less than 1 percent have very serious neurological illness.
There are many types of mosquitoes and over 80 different species live in Texas. Fortunately, not all these species carry disease. Unfortunately, the ones that do are usually tiny, their sting is usually unnoticed and they don’t have that irritating buzz.
Mosquitoes zero in on carbon dioxide, a natural byproduct of breathing. They can sense this expired carbon dioxide from up to 100 feet away. Parents can take some concrete steps to protect their children without harming other beneficial insects such as bees.
First, check your yard for cans, pails or any container-like depression that may hold stagnant water. Dispose of these nuisances and fill in ditches and holes where mosquitoes breed.
Keep children indoors during early morning and evening hours. Dress children in light colored long-sleeved and long-legged clothing, so less skin is exposed. Mosquitoes and other bugs are drawn to floral scents, so change to an unscented soap; avoid perfumes or scented lotions and deodorants.
DEET functions to produce a vapor layer distasteful to mosquitoes, extending about 1.5 inches above the skin. The product comes in concentrations from less than 10 to 100 percent, so check the label on the product you choose.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends DEET shouldn’t be used on babies younger than 2 months. Older children can use DEET concentrations up to 30 percent. The higher the concentration, the longer it lasts. A percentage of 10 percent will last about two hours.
Apply only to exposed skin but never put DEET around the eyes, lips or on hands and only once a day. Put repellant on your hands to apply to skin close to the face. Avoid pressurized sprays to avoid inhaling it. Avoid repellent candles that may trigger breathing problems.
Wash your child’s skin with soap and water when they come inside. Unlike sunscreen, more isn’t better. Don’t use products that combine DEET and sunscreen.
Spray a product, such as Cutter Outdoorsman Gear Guard, containing permethrin — a derivative of the chrysanthemum flower — on sun caps, clothing, sleeping bags or tents if camping, but never on skin. The combination of the two will ward off most mosquitoes for four to six hours. Permethrin for clothes, DEET for skin.
Mosquito-borne disease in this country is rare and rarely causes significant illnesses in children. Your child is in much greater danger when he skates or bikes or rides his scooter without proper protective gear or is unsupervised around water.
