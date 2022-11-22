"Choosing to have joy is not naively thinking everything will be easy. It is courageously believing that there is still hope, even when things get hard." — Morgan Harper Nichols
In his original SuperFoods Rx book, my friend Dr. Steve Pratt included turkey in his list of 14 “SuperFoods.” Others included beans, blueberries, broccoli, oats, oranges, pumpkin, salmon, soy, spinach, tea, tomatoes walnuts, yogurt, each with a group of related healthful foods. These are the basis of a truly wellness promoting diet. They are delicious, versatile, chock full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory fats, and low in unhealthy fat. Eat 80 percent of your foods from this list and you will live long and prosper.
I mention turkey in particular because… umm, well its TURKEY DAY. Americans eat more turkey than anyone else in the world, around 17 pounds per person per year, obviously not all on Thanksgiving. Not only is turkey a highly dense, low-fat protein, it can serve as a healthier substitute for many other meats. Ground turkey is especially adaptable to any recipe you might consider for ground beef or pork: sauces, pastas, soups, nachos, casseroles. I admit, it doesn’t make a great hamburger, just too dry for my tastes.
And what about the leftovers from the big Thanksgiving feast: turkey sandwiches, turkey and gravy on potatoes, King Ranch turkey, and other creative recipe options are limitless. The big kahuna though is the carcass itself. I read an article called Turkey Nation written by a British author who delighted in the fug (I had to look it up) that filled the house as you boil down the turkey carcass into a wonderful broth which can serve so many purposes with rice, noodles, or vegetables and stands up well to long periods of freezing until you need it.
We have increased our intake of turkey over the years from little over a pound to our current levels and though costs have increased in the face of losing 6 million sick turkeys this year to an avian flu, it is still a bargain compared to most other proteins.
Now turkey does have some interesting connotations not related to its culinary characteristics. You don’t find it amusing to be called a turkey, going cold turkey, or if you are a country by that name, by fowl jabs and jibes. This has offended their national pride so thought leaders in Istanbul have renamed their country its traditional name, Türkiye, to regain the world’s respect. Now that is talking turkey, I mean Turkish.
If you are a vegetarian, there is of course tofuturkey which has a growing fan base, or maybe you prefer that when the President gives an official pardon to a turkey, to eat a duck, chicken, tofu, pasta, salmon, a roast beef, or game meat instead.
Oh, and to dispel a myth, Benjamin Franklin never suggested the turkey become our national bird but did admire the gamey, wiley, wild turkey comparing them favorably to the bald eagle in stature and honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.