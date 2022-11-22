"Choosing to have joy is not naively thinking everything will be easy. It is courageously believing that there is still hope, even when things get hard." — Morgan Harper Nichols

In his original SuperFoods Rx book, my friend Dr. Steve Pratt included turkey in his list of 14 “SuperFoods.” Others included beans, blueberries, broccoli, oats, oranges, pumpkin, salmon, soy, spinach, tea, tomatoes walnuts, yogurt, each with a group of related healthful foods. These are the basis of a truly wellness promoting diet. They are delicious, versatile, chock full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory fats, and low in unhealthy fat. Eat 80 percent of your foods from this list and you will live long and prosper.

