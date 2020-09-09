“For one human being to love another: that is perhaps the most difficult of all our tasks, the ultimate, the last test and proof, the work for which all other work is but preparation.”
— Rainer Maria Rilke
“Let us say that kindness costs me so little and rewards me well.”
— Howard Frost
A few months ago, I wrote a column on the importance of kindness that received much positive feedback. Today, I revisit this virtue. With people talking past or at each other rather than with each other, and even seeing families disrupted by political and ideological crevasses, we need kindness more than ever.
As Rilke wrote, the task to love another, indeed all others, is the work of a lifetime. This is easy to say, hard to do. Deep listening, understanding, compassion, empathy, tolerance, forgiveness and kindness are how we connect positively with others in our shared human condition. Whether it’s in the Walmart parking lot, at work, home, church or online, we each can make a choice: to heal and be healed or to hurt and ultimately be hurt in return.
So many of our personal and societal problems are well reflected in the insights of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. He observed that our “shadow self,” the dark and hidden parts of our unconscious that we fail to recognize may lead to a dangerous process. This process is called projection.
Projection happens when we try to solve our deepest insecurities, fears, hurts, anxieties by seeing them in others. Rather than identifying with our own inner turmoil and the work we need to do to become more whole and self-aware, we do something else. We project these unresolved conflicts onto others who we identify as the enemy, class, race, religion, political group, nation or even family members, who serve as the screen for our negative energy.
Adolf Hitler used this process to convince the German people of their purity, and that any perceived problems could be blamed on one ethnic group. Millions died in his insane system of self-delusion and ultimately mass hypnosis.
We’re seeing parallels in our contemporary world. Demonizing “the other” is never going to get us to the peace, love and community that most folks truly seek deep in their hearts.
Instead of projecting, we could first take a step back and reflect on how our intense emotions reveal unhealed parts of ourselves. How they might represent conflict within that we hope to relieve by pushing it outward onto others. Mindfulness and self-reflection could stop our reflexive reactions to strike out verbally, physically, psychologically at others because of our own inner pain.
In this moment of pause, we can change the dynamic and realize who we really are at the center of our beings, fully human. Small acts of kindness will warm us and those around us in difficult times. They really cost nothing, but ultimately mean everything.
“You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”
— John Lennon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.