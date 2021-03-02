The most dire potential consequence of excessive exposure to the cold is hypothermia, or dangerously low body temperature.
If you’re a parent in the north, it’s vital to learn how hypothermia presents in children. But parents in the south rarely have to consider it — until recently. Because children have large dermal (skin) surface areas relative to their body weights, they’re more likely than adults to develop hypothermia.
Kidsheathllc.com is a link for patient information in Massachusetts where hypothermia is a concern. Here’s some information from their material.
Generally speaking, a child is considered hypothermic if body temperature falls below 97.5 degrees. A body temperature lower than 96.6 degrees is classified as moderate hypothermia, whereas a body temperature lower than 89.6 degrees is classified as severe hypothermia.
Very young children may not be able to communicate their discomfort, so it’s important for parents to remain alert and recognize when their child is getting too cold. Besides a reduced temperature, the signs of hypothermia include an abnormally weak cry, low energy, red skin that’s cold to the touch and shallow or no breathing. Older children may demonstrate some of these symptoms, as well as some of the symptoms of hypothermia characteristic in adults.
These symptoms include shivering, confusion, slurred speech and poor coordination. Fortunately, older children and teens should be able to alert adults to their condition.
The single most effective treatment for hypothermia is prevention. There’s no reason to be scared of cold weather, but moderation is key. If you’re spending extended time outdoors, take periodic breaks to go inside and get warmed up. Make sure your child has a warm winter coat, and don’t skimp on the winter accessories — a winter hat and gloves are musts. Many children in the south don’t have adequate winter apparel.
If your child is already exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia, get the child into a warm environment immediately. Remove any and all wet clothing and replace it with dry, warm clothing and/or blankets. You can also apply warm packs or warm water bottles to your child’s armpits, abdomen and groin, but please check to make sure they’re not too hot.
Take your child’s temperature; if the thermometer returns a number below 89.6 degrees, you should go to the emergency room or call an ambulance. Mild hypothermia is typically treatable at home, though you should always call a medical professional if you’re worried or if your child doesn’t seem to be improving with at-home measures.
I hope we will not experience such cold again without power, but we must remember that children are at risk and cannot always express their discomfort.
