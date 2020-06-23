BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Pappy’s Seafood, 1163 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Aun’s Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
League City Food Mart No. 101, 151 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Lowen’s, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 115 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Marco’s Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Saruzzo’s New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Shipley Donuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sterling Oaks Residential Care, 505 N. Clear Creek Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Moody Gardens, golf course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Strand Refreshments, 2122 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Days Inn, hotel breakfast, 8711 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Lucky Lounge, 8305 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Roger Produce No. 2, mobile unit, 4429 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens, Shoreline Café, pool concession, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
West End Sandbar, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Pointe, 4161 Point West — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlitterbahn, infinity bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dippin’ Dots, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, banzai bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Safari Beach Co., 910 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Schlitterbahn, boogie bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walmart, bakery dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar/east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Starbucks Coffee, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Sweet Scoops, No. 8 Kemah Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
On the Go, 720 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Zane’s BBQ, 701 Volney St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gulf Coast Sno, 3016 Cloverdale Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Quick Mart (Texaco), 2100 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Café Petra, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, golf shop grill, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Double Dave’s Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
League City Mart, 322 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Christus Victor Children’s School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K-1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SAN LEON
Sunset Lounge, 1222 11th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 24.
SANTA FE
Linda Donuts, 3645 FM 646 N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TEXAS CITY
Popeye’s, 9802 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
New Shop ‘N Drive, 2717 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 Loop 197 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.