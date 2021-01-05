ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 6, No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
BACLIFF
Circle K, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
KC’s Stop ‘N Shop, 2221 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Maple Food Store, 1021 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snack ‘N Go, 1817 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
West End Food Mart, 7501 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Tremont House, restaurant/bar, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Family Dollar Store, 2102 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
New Life Fellowship, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway Sandwich, 1000 FM 1764, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
LEAGUE CITY
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club North, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club South, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 2630 Interstate 45 S., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Dee Dee’s Fit Foods, 11622-1 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
