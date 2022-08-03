Recently, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committees unanimously supported the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. It is already used in Canada, South Korea, India, Australia, and the European Union.
The United States Emergency Use Authorization allows its use for the primary series as two-shots given three weeks apart to those 18 years and older.
It’s fair to question why we need another COVID-19 vaccine when we already have two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and the viral vectored vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson. Over the past two years, they have proven to be very effective at preventing moderate and severe illness.
Having vaccine choices is valuable, as they all have different attributes. For example, the Novavax vaccine is not kept frozen like the mRNA vaccines. This helps regarding transporting vaccine and using it in rural and hard-to-reach areas without easy access to freezers.
There are 30 million unvaccinated American adults with a significant portion stating they distrust mRNA and viral vector vaccine technologies. Both technologies rely on our own bodies to produce the COVID-19 spike protein. On the other hand, Novavax is considered a traditional vaccine in that the spike protein is produced similarly to common vaccines against influenza, shingles, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough).
The Novavax vaccine consists of the spike protein along with an immune-boosting substance made from a tree bark. It is a good option for those uneasy about new technologies and those that may have a severe allergy to the mRNA vaccines.
All the COVID-19 vaccines result in a robust immune response, making both antibodies as well as T cells, the latter of which helps prevent serious illness. The Novavax vaccine was found to be 90 percent effective against infection and 100 percent effective against moderate and severe disease prior to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants.
Currently, there are studies looking at its effectiveness against Omicron. The company reports that its vaccine generates a strong immune response against this variant. There are also studies involving Novavax as a booster dose following a primary series of the other vaccines. This may become an option for the future.
Common side effects of the Novavax vaccine are like other vaccines. They include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. There also have been cases of inflammation in and surrounding the heart, similar to the mRNA vaccines.
Young men continue to have the highest rate of heart inflammation after vaccination, but this is typically mild and resolves. This will continue to be monitored closely by the CDC. Notably, these side effects are rare, and heart inflammation is still substantially higher with COVID-19 infection compared with vaccination.
Two-thirds of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated, but of those, only half are up to date with recommended boosters. The majority of deaths continue to be the unvaccinated.
The Novavax vaccine is an excellent option for unvaccinated individuals hesitant or unable to receive the mRNA vaccines. Vaccination has saved millions of lives.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
