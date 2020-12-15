While this isn’t the first pandemic the United States has experienced, no one anticipated the ravaging march of the SARS-Cov-2 across the United States and around the world.
This is the most significant pandemic in the last 100 years and could begin to rival the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 that killed 675,000 in the United States. As a nation, we weren’t prepared for this pandemic, and we reacted too slowly to control the spread of the virus. We’re certainly paying the price as the death toll for Americans keeps rising.
A contentious issue is the amount of testing we’re doing, considering how much we should be doing. Testing is important because it not only lets people find out if they’re infected, but it also can be used to reveal the extent of community spread and identify emerging hotspots of infection for public health action. This data also is important to safely reopen cities and schools. To control the virus, we must be able to predict community spread.
Testing of suspected infected individuals has been limited by the amount of testing supplies available and the capacity of the testing systems, both of which have been problematic in this outbreak. People who carry the virus without having symptoms and so-called super spreaders make it even more complicated.
To be effective, we must have frequent testing to identify those that become infected, which would mean performing about 30 million tests each day. That’s equivalent to the total number of tests completed between March and July. Of course, this is far beyond our capacity, and the cost would exceed $1 trillion every year.
There are some alternatives to individual testing. “Pooled testing” for groups of people in places like college dorms and nursing homes would reduce testing costs among vulnerable groups and permit follow-up testing for groups with positive results. Contact tracing could then be used to limit the spread of the virus.
Recently, public health organizations have started using wastewater testing to track community transmission. This is possible because infected people shed the virus in their stool. Shedding into stool occurs early in infection before symptoms are seen, so it’s a great early indicator for community infection.
U.S. states have begun implementing wastewater surveillance programs. Some countries such as Finland, the Netherlands and Australia have begun efforts as well, while Pakistan is using its polio surveillance efforts to track the coronavirus. The cost of wastewater surveillance is modest compared to individual testing, requiring $3 billion to $4 billion per year.
To make wastewater surveillance work, we will need strategic sampling locations, an optimal sampling schedule and a national database to collect and make the data available to public health authorities. This would require national coordination, which is sadly lacking in our current COVID response.
Current estimates are that this pandemic will be with us for another 18 to 24 months, and we should take any steps we can to blunt the impact and deaths of more citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.