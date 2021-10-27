“Behold this day, for it is yours to make.” — Black Elk
Over the years, I’ve been inspired by quotes from a venerable medicine man and sage from the Lakota tribe named Black Elk (1863-1950). I’m reading “Black Elk Speaks” and find, much to my surprise, that it has become a classic, a bible for all the tribes and a guide for truth-seekers and mystics over the decades. It was first published in 1931 with multiple editions since.
This book is a result of a series of conversations transcribed by a Nebraska poet, John G. Neihardt, who communicated with the blind medicine man. He captured the story of the Plains Indians’ last half of the 1800s and early part of the 1900s, when their way of life was radically altered by the arrival of white American settlers.
Except for slavery, perhaps no greater moral wrong as been done in our country than the damage done to the indigenous peoples, who were systematically slaughtered, marginalized, placed on reservations, their cultures destroyed and tribal lands plundered and stolen. For the Plains Indians, the extermination of the bison herds was a death knell for a way of life that, to the white man’s eyes, may have seemed primitive but was in reality deeply spiritual.
Black Elk offered his stories to Neihardt, who recorded the history so it might not be forgotten: the songs, genealogies, the poetry, rituals, artistic and metaphoric language of the rhythms of the seasons, the meaning of life and the untold atrocities.
I pictured in my mind a meeting of Black Elk and the Chinese sage Lao Tzu, who would’ve immediately understood each other without a word. A smile would’ve passed between them and all would be One, at peace.
Here are some of Black Elk’s quotes that hopefully will inspire you to better health and meaning in your life:
“The first peace, which is the most important, is that which comes within the souls of people when they realize their relationship, their oneness with the universe and all its powers, and when they realize at the center of the universe dwells the Great Spirit, and that its center is really everywhere, it is within each of us.”
“Grown men can learn from very little children for the hearts of the little children are pure. Therefore, the Great Spirit may show to them many things which older people miss.”
“There can never be peace between nations until there is first known that true peace which ... is within the souls of men.”
“All over the sky a sacred voice is calling your name.”
“I did not see anything (New York, 1886) to help my people ... They would take everything from each other if they could, and so there were some who had more of everything than they could use, while crowds of people had nothing at all and maybe were starving. This could not be better than the old ways of my people.”
“The Holy Land is everywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.