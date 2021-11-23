CRYSTAL BEACH
Swede’s Grocers, 1780 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dollar General, 2046 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Church’s Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hillman’s Seafood, 5516 Hillman Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Ranchco’s Taqueria, 3300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
FRIENDSWOOD
CT’s, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Unit No. 115 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
GALVESTON
Around the Corner German Food, mobile unit, 6424 Central City Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Island Convention Centre, 5600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 6012 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston Shrimp Co., 8011 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 6302 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Hummel’s General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Aunt Margie’s Bait & Seafood, 1811 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, 1204 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Moody Gardens, Aquarium Food Court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The San Luis Hotel, restaurant/bar/steak house, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Allen’s Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Murphy Oil USA Station No. 7787, 6810 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
HITCHCOCK
Prime Mart, 7727 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Bistro, 805 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Building Blocks Academy, 2619 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bucksaver, 3001 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CVS Pharmacy, 204 Newman Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jersey Mike’s, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Shipley Donuts, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
Lighthouse Fellowship Food Pantry, 925 Third St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Thai Stellar Food, 1720 FM 646, Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Department, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Henry Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
Express Mart, 802 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.