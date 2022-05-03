As we continue to deal with SARS-CoV-2, which likely jumped from an animal to humans, we must remember that this isn’t a new phenomenon. Even 40,000 years ago, we have evidence of diseases from animals affecting our ancient human cousins. The “Old Man of La Chapelle,” a partially fossilized Neanderthal skeleton discovered in a cave near the village of La Chapelle-aux-Saints in central France in 1908, continues to provide new insights into the lives of Neanderthals. New analysis suggests that he acquired an infection from butchering animals or preparing raw meat.
The man was thought to have been between 25 and 40 years of age when he died, so he wasn’t really an “old man” by modern standards. A 2019 analysis reported that his bones showed signs of advanced osteoarthritis in the spine and hip. After that analysis came out, Dr. Martin Haeusler, a specialist in internal medicine and scientist at the University of Zurich, took another look at the bones. He agreed that some of the changes could be from osteoarthritis, but some of them were because of inflammation. He compared the bone changes with those from various diseases, and decided on a diagnosis of Brucella infection.
Brucella is a bacterium that you can get from exposure to infected animals, contaminated foods and aerosols. Brucellosis has been around a long time, and it’s also known as Mediterranean fever, Malta fever, gastric remittent fever and undulant fever. It remains a public health concern worldwide and is the leading zoonotic infection worldwide. Most people get it from cattle, sheep or goats, but even dogs can carry it. Over 500,000 cases are reported each year around the world. In the United States, animal vaccination and milk and cheese pasteurization has dropped the number of cases to about 100 annually. Most cases are caused by unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep.
Initial symptoms of Brucellosis include fever, sweats, malaise, headache, joint and muscle pain and fatigue. Symptoms that can persist include recurrent fevers, arthritis, swelling of the testicle and scrotum area, swelling of the heart and other organs, neurologic symptoms, chronic fatigue and depression. Diagnosis is made by testing for the bacterium in the blood and it can be treated with antibiotics. Death from brucellosis is rare.
The Neanderthal man likely acquired Brucellosis from butchering and cooking wild animals. Brucella was likely carried by many animals the Neanderthals would’ve hunted, including sheep, goats, wild cattle, bison, reindeer, hares and marmots. Modern relatives of mammoths and woolly rhinoceros rarely are infected by Brucella and are unlikely to have carried the infection.
The remains of the “Old Man of La Chapelle” led to misconceptions about Neanderthals. Even with the changes in his skeleton, he likely walked upright, not the slouching posture with the head protruding forward as he was originally depicted. The loss of teeth and the condition of his remaining teeth make it unlikely that he was able to chew his food, and archeologists suggest that members of his tribe or family fed him and took care of him.
