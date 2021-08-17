“If one by one we counted people out; For the least sin, it wouldn’t take us long; To get where we had no one left to live with. For to be social is to be forgiving.” — Robert Frost
One of the principles of family or integrative medicine, or just “good medicine” in general, is to understand our patients in the context of the bio-psycho-social-spiritual dimensions of their lives.
I teach my medical students to give me a “biopsy” of the person’s life. A biopsy usually refers to a tissue sample from a surgical incision, a needle or other procedure.
What I'm referring to, in language they understand, is a sample of who they are, what they value, who surrounds and supports them, what stress are they experiencing, what grief, what pain, what sources of joy. What's happening in their family, their work, their church, their community. What really matters to them, here, now.
Students often are challenged by this. It's much easier to ask about home blood sugar or blood pressure readings, are they taking their medications, their pain level from 1 to 10 and other more standard metrics.
These also are important in the way we provide medical care, make decisions, use evidence-based medical literature to inform our choice of what to do, or not to do, to prescribe, proscribe or just wait and see.
The thing is, there's always a person inside the medical equation, heart, blood, soul, feelings, family, fortune, with hopes and dreams.
Who they are, what they feel influences not only their illness but what they want to be well for. Such things matter deeply in terms of motivation to action, to possibility of action to improve their health.
Such social determinants of health have become acknowledged in helping us understand and empower well-being. Unless we understand habits, finances, access to care, insurance, social and work stressors and more, we cannot really be maximally helpful as doctors and other health care team members.
We must be holistic listeners, soulfully committed searchers for solutions. Engaged and compassionate healers reach out, touch lives by understanding them.
I confess, I've often fallen short. How much can one really gather in a 15- or 30-minute office visit? Repeated and longitudinal care, connections with folks over time, their families, friends, meeting them in the community all help round out our picture.
At the end of the day, we just want to determine what's best for the person/patient at that moment in time and space.
So, I would encourage you to take a biopsy of your relationships and context. How well is your life working, your relationships with friends, family, co-workers? Such things impact our day-to-day stressors and our health in an enormous way. They're the canvas on which the picture of our wellness or illness are drawn.
I see so many that are lonely, separated, without family support, mentally ill or poor. Recognizing these factors is the start of healing, going well beyond choosing the right medication and dose.
