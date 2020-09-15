BACLIFF
Kickin’ Kajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection.
Ol’Mother’s Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Domino’s Pizza, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
FRIENDSWOOD
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Springhill Suites-Marriott, 6303 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar General, 2415 69th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Chance 2 Grow Childcare, 5736 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
L & L Seafood & Bait Shop, 1923 61st St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mr. C’s Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Circle K, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Circle K, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Hula Hut Café, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Randalls, grocery dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Randalls, meat market, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Randalls, bakery dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Randalls, hot deli dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Randalls, Starbucks, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LEAGUE CITY
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking connections, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Express Lane, 1801 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Save-A-Step, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SANTA FE
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Odyssey Academy Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 130 — Opening new permit inspection.
Rosario’s Flying Pizza & Pub, 3202 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Schlotzsky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
