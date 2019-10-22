It’s well known that vaccines are used to prevent infection. However, they’re also used to prevent and treat cancers, and now there’s growing evidence for the prevention of diabetes.
Because the onset of Type 1 Diabetes is often during childhood, it’s frequently called juvenile diabetes. There’s a longstanding belief that Type 1 diabetes results from the interplay of a person’s genes and the environment.
Although Type 1 diabetes tends to run in families, there must be environmental factors as the chance that an identical twin will develop this condition is only 35 percent if the other twin has Type 1 diabetes. Many believe viruses, such as rotavirus, may be the environmental trigger in those with a genetic predisposition.
Rotavirus infections are common with all most everyone having it at least once before his or her fifth birthday. Rotavirus causes gastroenteritis, which is the medical term for a “stomach bug.” The main symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea.
Before vaccination, rotavirus was the most common cause of severe gastroenteritis, hospitalizing around 50,000 children a year in the United States.
There are two licensed rotavirus vaccines. Depending on the vaccine, either two or three doses are required. The vaccines are given by mouth, and vaccination needs to be completed before 8 months of age. Both are about 98 percent effective at preventing severe gastroenteritis and 75 percent effective preventing rotavirus infections all together.
The first hints that the rotavirus vaccine might reduce the risk of Type 1 diabetes came from a study of Australian children. The researchers found a 14 percent reduction in the incidence of Type 1 diabetes in children younger than 4 years of age following the implementation of routine rotavirus vaccination. There was no reduction in older children, most of which were not vaccinated.
Further evidence came from University of Michigan researchers. They found children who received all of their doses of rotavirus vaccines had a 33 percent lower chance of developing Type 1 diabetes. The overall effect was eight fewer cases of diabetes per 100,000 fully vaccinated children. Partial vaccination did nothing.
Both studies show a correlation between vaccination and a reduction in Type 1 diabetes. There’s not yet enough evidence to say definitively that the vaccines prevent the condition.
If vaccination does reduce the chance of developing diabetes, the question is how. The current theory involves a rotavirus protein with known similarities to a protein produced in the insulin producing cells of the pancreas.
The theory holds that in people with the genetic predisposition, the rotavirus protein stimulates an immune response that kills the insulin producing cells. The destruction of the cells leads to the inability to produce insulin resulting in Type 1 diabetes.
If it does turn out that rotavirus can trigger Type 1 diabetes, researchers will need to look for other viral triggers. If such viruses are identified, it may be possible to develop vaccines against them to further reduce the incidence of Type 1 diabetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.