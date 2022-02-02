Depending on your media sources, you may have heard pundits suggest “omicron parties” to bring an end to the current pandemic. The idea is similar to the chickenpox parties of the past, where parents would take their children to visit someone with chickenpox. By timing it right, their children would have chickenpox when most convenient, like summer break.
Omicron parties follow this logic. Part of this thinking is that viruses mutate to become less virulent over time and the omicron variant is a mild form of SARS-CoV-2. Another component is a suspicion that the government and pharmaceutical companies don’t want the public to know omicron is a “nature-made live vaccine” that’s broadly protective and builds herd immunity. Unfortunately, there are many flaws in this logic.
Certain rabbit-control efforts are often cited as evidence that viruses become less virulent. During the mid-1800s, European rabbits were released in Australia. Without natural predators and diseases, the rabbits multiplied until they were destroying crops and natural habitat. In 1950, Australia released a South American rabbit smallpox-like virus, killing 99.8 percent of their rabbit population. Unexpectedly, the rabbits rebounded within just a few years. The simple interpretation is that the virus became less lethal. But the real story is more complicated — both the virus and the rabbits changed. The virus did mutate and became half as lethal. The rabbit survivors carried rare genetic traits that counter the virus, and they passed those traits to their offspring. Those once rare traits are common in their descendants making them more resistant to the virus. For many viral diseases, a decrease in severity of illness happened as both viruses and their hosts co-evolved.
The notion that omicron is no worse than a common cold comes from epidemiological data showing fewer severe illnesses in comparison to previous COVID-19 waves. Unfortunately, comparing waves is difficult as factors change over time. When omicron arrived, more of the population had some immunity from previous infection or vaccination than in previous waves. Additionally, many of the vulnerable died in earlier waves leaving a more resilient population. Similarly, the care and treatments for those with COVID-19 has improved over time. Many epidemiologists have stated that if people who’ve never had COVID or the vaccine are matched for medical risk and age, the virulence of omicron is similar to previous variants.
Those in favor of holding parties often refer to the variant as “omicold” while they ignore the numbers. Currently, there are more than 100,000 hospitalizations and 2,000 deaths daily from omicron. Very few would take any “vaccine,” natural or not, that resulted in so many hospitalizations and deaths. Additionally, those previously infected can be reinfected with new variants.
For people without risk factors, especially the vaccinated, an omicron infection will likely result in a mild illness. Unfortunately, people who attend omicron parties may spread the virus to vulnerable individuals like the elderly or immunocompromised who would never attend such a party.
We may be at the place in this pandemic where get-togethers and parties are appropriate for much of the population. We recommend leaving omicron off the guest list.
